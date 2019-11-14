The Business Improvement District will add teens to its board to get another perspective of downtown.
A senior and junior Sun Prairie High School DECA student will get a board appointment with the senior getting voting rights. They will help with BID events, social media marketing and surveys.
DECA, an international organization with a Sun Prairie chapter, prepares students for careers in business, finance, marketing, management and hospitality, and management.
BID chairman Dan Callies said the partnership will help both students and downtown businesses.
“I am really looking forward to getting a high school student’s perspective on how we do things downtown,” Callies said before the BID’s approval of the plan.
BID manager Colleen Burke said students could help out with the BID’s annual report, operational plan and yearly budget.
Sun Prairie DECA advisor David Rippl said the plan is a great way for teens to get real-life business experiences. He said DECA members can also serve as BID event volunteers.
The BID board approved the partnership last week as part of its 2020 operating plan.
