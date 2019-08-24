In preparation for the start of Metro Transit Service to the City of Sun Prairie, alders on Tuesday Aug. 20 approved an agreement between the City of Sun Prairie and the City of Madison to allow the sale of Metro passes at certain city government buildings.
City Planner Phil Gritzmacher said the agreement allows the city to sell passes at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.; the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive and at the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry office inside the Westside Community Service Building at 2598 W. Main St.
The agreement allows the City of Sun Prairie to receive 1 percent of any Metro sales.
“We would be able to sell as soon as this is signed,” Gritzmacher told the council during its Aug. 20 meeting.
According to a memo to alders from Gritzmacher, in Madison, multi-ride bus passes are sold at a variety of retail locations including grocery stores and gas stations.
While some of these establishments have a presence in Sun Prairie, their locations are not served by the planned bus route. “Establishing new relationships may take a great deal of time and potential vendors may not be interested in the arrangement due to commission structure Metro provides,” Gritzmacher wrote in the memo.
Multi-ride bus passes provide transit riders with flexibility when paying for their rides. While riders can pay for their ride on the bus, they are limited to paying with cash and must have exact change.
The city executing a Consignment Agreement with the City of Madison and Metro Transit will give residents the ability to purchase multi-ride bus passes using cash, check, credit, or debit card regardless of whether or not they have exact change.
Gritzmacher also wrote in the memo that paying with multi-ride cards can save residents money. An individual Metro ticket is $2 if paid for at the time of boarding. Multi-ride cards offer a significant discount if utilized frequently for all riders but especially youth, disabled, and senior riders.
The agreement allows the City of Sun Prairie to offer these items for sale:
• 31-Day Pass ($65);
• Senior/Disabled 31-day passes ($32.50);
• Adult 10-Ride Card ($17.25);
• Youth 10-ride cards ($11.25);
• Senior/disabled 10-ride cards ($10); and
• Summer Youth Passes ($35).
Alders approved the sale consignment agreement.
Parking prohibited at bus stops, on bike lanes
In a related item, alders adopted an Ordinance Repealing and Recreating Chapter 10.16 – Parking Regulations Generally to Restrict Parking within Bike Lanes and in front of Public Transit Lanes.
Gritzmacher explained the ordinance was needed because of the start of Metro service. The ordinance prohibits parking in bus stops and in bike lanes.
A memo to the council from Gritzmacher explained that the Sun Prairie Transit Commission unanimously recommended adding a provision to 10.16.030 – Stopping or parking prohibited in certain specified places – restricting parking at all officially designated and appropriately signed public transit bus stops.
“This change would be made to accommodate the forthcoming public transit service. In addition to this change, upon review of this ordinance, staff recognized that parking is not restricted within designated bicycle lanes. This ordinance change would also restrict parking within ‘a designated bicycle lane.’ This change will allow enforcement activities to take place if/when parking occurs within a bicycle lane,” Gritzmacher wrote.
Transit Commission Chair and District 4 Alder Al Guyant said the restriction will impact some streets that are too narrow to accommodate bike lanes and parking.
The Sun Prairie Public Works Department has promised to notify the Public Works Committee of any conflicts and bring them before the committee for consideration and possible action in the future, according to Guyant.
“It’s important for the council to know,” Guyant added, “that the implications of no parking in bike lanes means that some parking will be taken away.”
Storage Area Network purchase OK’d
As part of the council’s consent agenda, alders approved the purchase of a $184,476 Storage Area Network. The price reflects a $168,172 price tag, with five annual payments of $36,895.26 for the Dell/EMC Storage Area Network.
A July 18 memo to alders from Don McDermott, the city’s Information Technology Director, said in 2014 the city purchased its current Storage Area Network hardware.
The network hardware holds all of the disk storage for the city including user work files, databases, and servers. It was purchased for $185,294.85, which was divided into three annual payments in 2014, 2015, and 2016.
“The normal lifecycle of this type of system is five years; we have gotten almost six out of it,” McDermott wrote. “The current SAN has a capacity of 110 Terabytes, of which 98 Terabytes are provisioned for use, and 75 Terabytes are in use. About six weeks ago we had a conversation with Pivot3 (the vendor of our current storage) and Transcendent (the reseller and support provider). Pivot3 announced that they are changing corporate strategy and are no longer selling or supporting our current SAN hardware as of the end of this year, 12/31/2019. This means that if we have a hardware failure and need parts or service we will be unable to get it after that time.
“The city cannot have such a critical system without support,” McDermott wrote in the memo. “So we have been looking into alternate storage vendors.”
The new Unity XT 380 is sized with 150 Terabytes of usable storage to serve the city’s needs for three to five years but is expandable to Petabytes of storage (1000+ Terabytes), “so if the need arose to add storage to support the city’s mission we can easily do that,” McDermott wrote.
On July 23, the Committee of the Whole recommended proceeding with the purchase of the storage area network and financing the purchase with a five-year term.
Licenses
delayed again
In response to a request from Sun Prairie Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte, alders voted to delay consideration of two Class “B” Fermented Malt and Intoxicating Alcohol Licenses — one for Cannery Wine & Spirits at 1120 W. Main St., and one at Sakura Shiten, located at 120 E Main St.
Both licenses were also tabled at the Aug. 6 council meeting.
In a memo to alders, Stechschulte wrote that the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s staff sent out a brief survey of other municipalities’ guidelines and policies on the licenses.
In addition, City of Sun Prairie Economic Development staffers conducted a visual survey of premises to better evaluate the potential differences between an existing retail establishment with an approved “Class B” license and one of the applicants.
Stechschulte said city staff has prepared a preliminary set of guidelines based on the known policies and guidelines of the municipalities that responded to the survey.
“However, there has not been enough time to allow for other potentially impacted departments and legal counsel to weigh in on the draft guidelines,” Stechschulte wrote. “Additional discussion with legal counsel indicated that the city would be within its rights and authority to have the guidelines fully drafted and ready for consideration by council prior to reviewing and taking possible action on one or both applications.”
Stechschulte recommended tabling the applications until the Sept. 3, 2019 council meeting to allow for other departments and legal counsel to provide feedback on the currently drafted guidelines prior to city council review and action.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked whether both applicants were satisfied with the actions being taken to delay the license applications again.
While Stechschulte said the Cannery Wine & Spirits applicants were fine with the delay, he said he was unable to contact the Shiten Takura applicant.
Joe Van Tassel told alders during the Aug. 6 council meeting that their business wanted to attempt to bring something different to the marketplace as a way to provide more service to customers. But he also said at that meeting that he understood the delay.
“I am confident that staff will be able to adhere to this date,” Steschschulte added in his memo, “and will have a fully vetted recommendation on the guidelines and the two applications by this date.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.