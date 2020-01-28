WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At least six former Shopko locations across Iowa will reopen as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores, officials said.
Hy-Vee announced purchase agreements Monday for Shopko buildings in Cresco, Dyersville, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon. Hy-Vee intends to open the stores by later summer, after some construction work.
The sale terms were not disclosed.
Shopko filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019, citing “excess debt” and a “challenging retail environment.” The company announced two months later that it would liquidate its remaining stores, because executives had been unable to find a buyer. It was based in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin.
The Dollar Fresh stores are designed to sell food in smaller communities. The West Des Moines grocer operates them in Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Osceola and Toledo, Iowa, as well as in West Point, Nebraska.
They're part of the more than 265 Hy-Vee stores across eight Midwestern states, including Wisconsin, where Hy-Vee is constructing its second Health Market store in Sun Prairie.
The new 19,650 sq. ft. Health Market in Sun Prairie will be located near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street. Materials provided to the City of Sun Prairie indicate Hy-Vee plans to offer a full pharmacy, medical clinic, health beauty and cosmetics; meal solutions, natural/organic produce and frozen or refrigerated products that include packaged meats dairy and general grocery as well as pre-cut produce. Online pick-up will also be available at the store.
