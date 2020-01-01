Here’s what made news in 2019.
New Wisconsin Governor
Democrat Tony Evers was sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor after defeating two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the Nov. 2018 election.
Even before Evers took office he was challenged by the Republican-led Legislature that tried to curb the governor’s powers.
During his Jan. 7 inaugural address, Evers laid out his vision of affordable healthcare, improving Wisconsin’s roads and investing more money in public education. He ended his speech, “Let’s polka tonight and get to work tomorrow.”
Six months later Evers signed the 2019-2021 biennial budget into law on July 3 calling it a down payment on the progress that had to be made in the next budget cycle.
It included a $9.9 million increase for rural healthcare providers and $320 million in additional funding for state highway rehabilitation and more transportation aids for counties, towns, villages and cities. General aid increased for the Wisconsin Technical College System and the University of Wisconsin system. Through his veto power, Evers increased per-pupil state aid by nearly $100 million over the biennium.
Evers will give his State of the State address on Jan 22.
One year after the July 10 gas explosion—a ceremony to remember, legal battles continue
An American flag hoisted upon the fire ladder waved in the breeze as hundreds of people gathered to mourn and honor the one-year mark of the July 10, 2018, natural gas explosion that killed 34-year-old firefighter Capt. Cory Barr, left families homeless, and destroyed businesses.
The explosion put the Sun Prairie community in the spotlight, as local fire, police, EMS dealt with immediate needs and citizens stepped up to lend a hand where they could.
“The story of July 10, 2018, is a story of loss, it’s a story of heroism and it’s a story of our community pulling together,” Esser told the crowd outside the Bristol Street fire station just a block from the blast’s epicenter, the Barr House at 100 E. Main St.
Throughout 2019, the community has found ways to honor Barr.
The Sun Prairie post office will be renamed after Barr. President Donald Trump signed the bill in October for the name change. U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson introduced the bill. Plans are also underway to put up a statue of Barr outside the Sun Prairie Fire Station No. 1.
Community members are eager to see redevelopment efforts unfold at the blast intersection with plans for a hotel, apartments, and shops. But those most impacted by the explosion want to hold companies responsible for the natural gas leak accountable for the disaster.
Law enforcement investigators found that that there was no crime was committed in the July 2018 explosion but civil lawsuits were filed against the companies involved. Abby Barr, Cory Barr’s wife, and two firefighters Ryan Welch and Greg Pavlik, injured in the explosion, have sued the companies involved in the blast.
The City of Sun Prairie filed a lawsuit last January against companies involved in the July 10 incident. City officials said the cost to the city exceeded $544,000.
In August, nine residents displaced by the July 10, 2018 gas explosion also sued the companies they claim were responsible for the blast.
State regulators in August imposed the maximum fine of $25,000 on a contractor involved in the explosion. The Public Service Commission found probable cause that VC Tech Inc. violated Wisconsin’s “One Call” law when its workers failed to request utility locating and marking before beginning excavation work in Sun Prairie on the day of the explosion.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in January fined Bear Communications LLC. and V C Tech, each $12,934 for failing to establish the location of underground utilities before beginning excavation work. An OSHA spokesperson said the fines were reduced to $9,700 for each company through negotiations with OSHA officials.
Dane County counts down accomplishments
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan of Middleton won’t seek re-election after more than a decade on the board.
Corrigan highlighted some of the county board’s success over the last year that included Alliant Energy Center redevelopment plans with restaurants, hotels, and entertainment, that officials say, will keep it competitive with other state and regional event venues. An exhibition hall expansion with public and private funds is being reviewed by a committee.
The county is set to spend a little over $3 million to remove sediment from the Yahara lakes focusing on the first phase between Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa. It’s part of an ongoing “Suck the Muck” efforts that officials say will improve water flow and fish and wildlife habitat and also help set up water storage capacity for the next flood event.
Voter registration battle
Hundreds of thousands Wisconsin voters were ordered removed from the state voting rolls by a judge earlier this month leading to a legal appeal by the attorney general and lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.
Wisconsin is seen as a battleground state for the 2020 U.S. Presidential election,
The court case came after the Wisconsin Election Commission in October sent 234,000 state voters letters that they believed had moved.
Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative group, sued the Wisconsin Election Commission arguing that the state law requires that voter registrations be removed if voters don’t respond within 30 days.
Circuit Judge Paul V. Malloy ruled that a list of more than 200,000 voters, the majority from Madison and Milwaukee, had to be removed from state voter lists.
As of Dec. 1, there were 3.3 million voters registered in the state.
