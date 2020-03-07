Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Sun Prairie Utilities Manager Rick Wicklund advocated on behalf of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Utilities at the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) 2020 Legislative Rally Feb. 25-27 in Washington, D.C.
Esser and Wicklund used their time to hold a briefing with Trump administration officials and conduct in-person meetings with Wisconsin Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as staff of District 2 Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan.
“This year’s rally was an important opportunity to advocate for policies aimed at keeping our electric service for Sun Prairie Utilities’ customers affordable, safe, reliable and responsible – now and for the long term,” Wicklund said.
“The City of Sun Prairie is so fortunate to be a Public Power community and to be served by WPPI. WPPI offers Sun Prairie opportunities that we would never have if we were served by an investor owned utility and these opportunities are going to be significant points of difference for our community in the future,” Esser added. “I am proud to have been in Washington D.C. speaking with our senators and congressman on behalf of Public Power.”
During the meetings, Esser and Wicklund encouraged policy recommendations that safeguard the utility’s ability to cost-effectively finance critical municipal infrastructure, maintain a safe and reliable power grid, and create a level playing field for investments in clean energy technologies like battery storage, carbon capture and utility scale solar and wind projects.
They also spoke with legislators about supporting the expanded use of electric vehicles. By increasing the number of electric vehicles in the community, the electric grid could be used more efficiently — effectively reducing electric costs for all customers.
“The APPA Rally gives President Trump’s administration and our Congressional delegates a chance to hear from local leaders on energy policy and how it impacts their constituents,” Joseph Owen, Director of Government Affairs for WPPI Energy, said. “Legislative proposals can have real-life consequences for local communities, and we want to ensure policy makers keep Sun Prairie Utilities’ customers in mind.”
Located at 1425 Corporate Center Drive in the Sun Prairie Business Park, not-for-profit WPPI Energy serves Sun Prairie Utilities and 50 other locally owned electric utilities. WPPI members share advanced technologies, forward-thinking services and a unified voice for effective energy policy advocacy.
