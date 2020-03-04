The City of Sun Prairie has canceled its scheduled March 10 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting because the applicant requested a delay.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said in an email that Tellurian, the only applicant for the March 10th Plan Commission meeting, has requested its item be delayed until the April 14 meeting.
Tellurian Inc. is seeking a conditional use permit (CUP) request to house up to 40 people in a “community living arrangement” at 35 Tower Drive.
The property was formerly known as Faith Gardens Memory Care, operated by Faith Communities Assisted Living.
“Since this was the only item scheduled for the evening of March 10th, there is no need for the Plan Commission to convene in March and per the Mayor, the meeting has been cancelled,” Semmann wrote.
Individuals with questions should contact the City of Sun Prairie Planning Division at 825-1193.
