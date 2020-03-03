Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 has named Sun Prairie Police Detective Michael Hartman as its Police Officer of the Year award winner.
On Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at an American Legion Post 333 general meeting, The American Legion Post 333 Theodore Chase Police Officer of the Year for 2020 was presented by the Commanding Officer Richard Barden to Hartman.
Sun Prairie Police Chief Michael Steffes first introduced Hartman. Detective Hartman has been with the Sun Prairie Police Department for 9 and one-half years and is a graduate of Sun Prairie High School. He has been a detective since September 2016 with proficient skills.
Hartman has been a Field Training Officer, been involved with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVOC) and has received two lifesaving awards in 2011 and 2015. He works both independently and as a team, is always willing to help out, has a heavy case load and is very successful.
His name will be passed on for possible further recognition with the American Legion Department of Wisconsin which is the American Legion’s state organization.
