Several area nursing assistant students have completed their training at Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus and are ready to begin careers in the health care field or continue training in various medical related programs at colleges and universities.
Madison College’s Nursing Assistant (NA) program is a 3-credit, 120 hour class that is offered each fall, spring, and summer. The NA class prepares students for employment as nursing assistants and is a pre-requisite for many health care career programs. Students learn basic nursing and personal care skills, client rights, care of clients with dementia, and communication skills.
A supervised clinical experience with direct client care is a major component of the course and gives students real world experience with patients. MATC’s NA class is recognized by the Department of Health Services as a nurse aide-training program. Upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible for certification testing (written and skills) for the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry.
Certification is required for employment in nursing homes, hospitals, home health agencies, hospices, and homes for the developmentally disabled. Students completed the basic Nursing Assistant course under the direction of instructors Ellen Haines, Deborah Scullin, and Leanne Anthon.
Madison Area Technical College’s Fort Atkinson campus will again offer several class sections of Nursing Assistant beginning in September 2019.
First, a hybrid mode of instruction, mixed between online and in-person curriculum, will be offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 7-Nov. 23. Two in-person sections will be available, first a day class section beginning Sept. 16 and ending Nov. 11, with class times between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and an evening class from Sept. 9 through Dec. 2, with classes from 5-10 p.m.
Interested students who have not taken an ACT exam within the last two years should complete the reading portion of the ACCUPLACER placement test at a cost of $5, before going online to complete additional pre-registration steps.
Students can register for ACCUPLACER placement testing online at madisoncollege.edu/course-placement-testing. All students must complete a background check and provide documentation of health records (total of $68) online through CastleBranch.com before registering for the class.
Students may visit the college’s website at madisoncollege.edu/program/nursing-assistant to review registration procedures and learn how to purchase materials.
Tuition, including a textbook rental fee, is approximately $466 and is payable by cash, check or credit card by Sept. 30 for summer semester classes. Additional class supplies cost approximately $45 and should be purchased through the college’s online bookstore (madisoncollegebookstore.com).
Madison College serves more than 37,000 students throughout a 12-county district in south-central Wisconsin, offering more than 150 diverse career programs and certificates.
Madison College is the second-largest institution in the Wisconsin Technical College System. For more information, visit www.madisoncollege.edu.
