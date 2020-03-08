Members of the Community Development Authority (CDA) Advisory Board will meet again March 12 to consider two proposals for city-owned property at the corner of Vine and East Main Street in downtown Sun Prairie.
The proposals for 402 E Main/109-111 Vine St. include:
• The Bougie Building, a building that will contain Glass Nickel Pizza and apartments, designed by One Plus Architecture and built by Bachman Construction; and
• The Gladstone a mostly residential building containing a co-working space being developed by Keel Partners, designed by Kontext Architects and constructed by 1848 Construction.
Both developers were allowed to make presentations to the CDA board, followed by a question-and-answer session.
The Bougie Building
Bougie made the presentation along with Joe Powelka from One Plus and representatives from Bachmann.
The ground floor of the building would provide approximately 5,600 sq. ft. of restaurant/community space and an exterior patio for outside dining.
The next two floors of the building would provide a total of 10 residential apartment units of various sizes, each with a private patio. Behind the building, an on-site parking lot would afford stalls for both the residential and non-residential users of the building. The finish level for the residential units would be quality, with durable materials selected. Both the ground floor of restaurant/community space and the first floor of residential space would be ADA accessible.
Bougie met with neighbors already on several occasions to review his project size and scope and has also had discussions with public officials regarding the reception of proposals received on a similar RFP request in 2011. His materials state Bougie has specifically down-scaled the building footprint and unit count of the proposed project to better fit what officials and neighbors say is in keeping with the neighborhood’s desires, despite this making the project more challenging financially. He has been told that upon request, neighbors are happy to attend public comment meetings or send letters to support his proposed project.
Bougie also told the CDA his lease is nearing expiration in the space located in the former Papa John’s Pizza location near the intersection of Main and Bird streets. Without some indication to his landlord that there is a plan in place to construct a new facility, Bougie said he feared he could be forced to move elsewhere — making it more difficult for customers used to finding him there after being relocated from the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie.
While admitting he could pursue the building proposed for the corner of Bristol and Main, Bougie said the Main-Vine proposal allows him to own the building like he did before at Main and Bristol, and be more of a part of the community.
Bougie said he would allow and aven approach the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) Board to use a community room that is being planned as part of the restaurant.
The room could also be opened up for overflow dining on busy nights or weekends.
Residential construction would begin as soon as possible, with completion of the apartments expected Aug. 15, with restaurant completion scheduled for Sept. 1.
The Gladstone
The Gladstone will feature a 1,250 sq. ft. co-working space — the first in Sun Prairie — according to developer Jordan Schulz.
The mixed-use building located closest to the intersection of Vine and Main will have 28 apartments in studio, one and two-bedroom flats with a flat roof. A total of 20 percent of units are labeled as workforce housing units, according to Schulz.
The western townhouses will have street access while a second townhouse building will have additional green roof patio space on the east elevation.
The Gladstone will also include 34 parking spaces with a 1-to-1 ratio of one space per bedroom.
The co-working space will be managed by Keel Partners, Inc. who will also maintain an office in the space. The co-working space will be utilized and available for community events – another area of focus and desire clearly articulated by the neighborhood.
The total size of the Gladstone is 41,800 sq. ft. If it is approved as the winning bid for the city-owned property, construction could begin immediately and be completed in May 2021.
Architect Kelly Thompson, of Kontext Architects, is Sun Prairie‐based and deeply experienced in design and architecture of a variety of building products, even having produced several iterations for the subject site over the last decade. Thompson, whose office is just a block from the site downtown, assisted with the presentation and helped to answer questions and point out that the height of the buildings will make them even with existing home elevations on Vine Street when the project is completed.
The construction firm has completed other projects in the area, but most recently completed the Gingerbread House Day Care project in Windsor.
Economic Development Director Neil Stechschulte said both projects are requesting Tax Increment Finance (TIF) assistance, but that the CDA wanted more information from both applicants.
A follow-up meeting is being planned for Thursday, March 12 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building to make a recommendation on which project should move forward.
