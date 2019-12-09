A missing 16-year-old Town of Bristol female has been found safe, according to a Dane County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.
On Dec. 8, The Dane County Sheriff’s Office was seeking information on the location of Lindsey M. Olson, age 16, from the Town of Bristol. Olson is 5’8” tall, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Olson was reported missing from her home in the Town of Bristol on Friday night, Dec. 6, 2019, at approximately 10:30pm. Olson was picked up by an unknown person operating a black Pontiac vehicle. She was last seen wearing green Converse sneakers and an “All Seasons Landscaping” sweatshirt.
The department asked individuals with knowledge of Olson’s location to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.
Late Monday afternoon, Dec. 9, Dane County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said Olson had been “located and is safe.”
“The Dane County Sheriff’s Office thanks everyone who called following the media release to provide information,” Schaffer said.
No further details were available at press time on Monday, Dec. 9.
