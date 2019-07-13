Roof repairs, time wasted jockeying vehicles out of the garage, lengthy waits for employees to use the bathroom, and not enough parking.
Those are the problems city officials say are plaguing the cramped quarters of the City of Sun Prairie Public Works building at 201 S. Bristol St.
The solution, city officials say, is a new Public Works Campus on Bailey Road that would house the public works department, engineering, an emergency operations center and training facility, and other public works functions.
It would cost more than $17.5 million to build the facility and replace the current public works facility built 25 years ago in downtown Sun Prairie.
City staff is recommending to the city council that it approve and fund the Public Works Campus as part of the 2020 Capital Improvement Plan.
A 2018 consultant’s report found that the 39,000 sq. ft. of public works space was inadequate to store vehicles and equipment and provide employee space. The report recommended a 111,836 sq. ft. space for operations, storage, administrative and crew areas.
Public Works Director Lee Igl told Public Works Committee members Tuesday it was embarrassing to have 33 men waiting to use two restrooms during lunch time and having to leave their clothes in the lunch/break/meeting room because there’s not enough locker rooms.
There’s also the 15-20 minutes each morning and afternoon to move vehicles out of the way to get out of the public works garage.
“We are bursting at the seams and I don’t know how much longer we can continue,” Igl said at the July 9 Public Works Committee meeting.
Igl said roof maintenance has been done every year for the last five years and the HVAC system is starting to age.
City staff said expanding the current facility isn’t an option because there is no adjacent land available. Instead, the prime site under consideration is city-owned land on Bailey Road near the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Igl said if a new facility isn’t built, the city will need to renovate the parking lot, bathrooms, office, entry space, roof, garage doors, and HVAC system of the current public works building.
District 4 Alder and Public Works Committee chair Al Guyant and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker recently visited the Public Works building at 201 S. Bristol St. to view operations. Guyant called the situation “inherently unsafe” but wanted to explore other options.
Other Public Works Committee members had concerns about costs that could reach up to $20 million for an estimated 20-25 year-lifespan building. The potential Bailey Road site was also questioned because of distance from the city, and road access.
The proposal is expected to be on the July 16 Committee of the Whole agenda.
