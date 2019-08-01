The City of Sun Prairie’s next brush collection is scheduled for Monday, August 5. To ensure your brush is collected, place materials curbside appropriately by 7 a.m. Brush may not get collected if placed out incorrectly. To ensure pick-up, follow the following guidelines:
• Brush must be stacked neatly at the curb, piled no more than 4 feet high, with cut ends facing the curb.
• Leave branches in long segments, as long as one person can handle. Do not cut into small segments.
• Brush should not be piled in a manner that affects motorist visibility, and should also be kept away from trees, signs, parked cars, mailboxes, fire hydrants, and utility poles.
• Do not put brush in bags, boxes, or trash containers. Keep brush in back of curb.
• Materials greater than 8 inches in diameter must be cut into manageable pieces, and kept separate from brush. Logs and branches 4 inches or more in diameter must be trimmed of all small branches.
• Materials less than 1 inch in diameter must be tied together in 4 foot bundles, not exceeding 50 pounds. Do not mix yard waste with your brush pile, it will not be collected.
• Keep brush free of wire, tape, or inorganic materials. The use of string or twine is acceptable.
The city will not collect brush that is cut or trimmed by contractors. Contractors hired by property owners are responsible for removing the material. Collections are for brush and tree trimmings from a typical residential clean-up, not entire tree removals.
Materials are not collected in one day, but will be in the most expedient method possible. Inclement weather and mechanical problems may create delays. Pick-ups are generally completed within one week, if you have not been picked up within that time, call Public Works at 608-837-3050. Items will only be considered missed and rescheduled if they were set out by the first day of collection.
