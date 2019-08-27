The public is invited to attend "A Conversation on Cultural Diversity and Immigration in Wisconsin" at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.
The public is invited to join the Wisconsin Humanities Council and the Historical Library and Museum staff for a discussion on the current traveling exhibit “Immigration Journeys from South of the Border."
The exhibit is on display at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, both on the first and second floors.
Sun Prairie Historical Museum Director Helen Wirka said the exhibit was created as part of a project conducted by the Wisconsin Humanities Council in conjunction with Centro Hispano; for more, check out a link to their work at https://wisconsinimmigrantjourneys.org/
"With the museum floors being finished this week, we moved the rest of the exhibit to the second floor of City Hall," Wirka said.
"Tomorrow night, Wednesday, August 28th, we will have a panel discussion about cultural diversity and immigration in Wisconsin. We hope you will join us in the Large Community Room at 5:30 p.m.," Wirka added. "We invite you to share this invitation with your colleagues, neighbors, civic groups and constituents as well."
For more information, email the museum at museum@cityofsunprairie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.