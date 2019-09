Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.