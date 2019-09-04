With a new school addition, a new church website, and a new school website, things are happening on Columbus Street.
And an old tradition, the Sacred Hearts Church Fall Festival, will take over the church grounds on Sept. 7-8. As always, it’s open to the public.
The festival will host many of the traditions attendees love: kids games at an affordable price, plenty of raffles, grilled food, a church meal on Sunday, and plenty of parking with golf cart rides to the festival. Sassy Cow ice cream will be offered at the Sweets & Treats booth. The farmer’s market wares include jams, jellies, pickled items, and produce for sale.
A church committee met earlier in the year to brainstorm new ideas, resulting in expanded entertainment. One new activity: a Cornhole Competition at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Two-person teams can sign up with the entry form on the Sacred Hearts Church website. Each team will receive a food and beverage voucher when they sign up, and a cash prize will be awarded.
“It’s perfect for older kids and adults alike,” said Margaret Powers, Sacred Hearts’ director of parish development and festival coordinator.
Grab lunch or dinner while checking out entertainment offerings. On Saturday, festival favorite Doodlebug the Clown will return from 12-2 p.m. The Trinity Irish Dancers take the stage in the Bingo tent from 12:30-1 p.m.
“We’re excited to host another popular local group,” said Powers.
The Badger football game will be on in the beer tent’s big screen TV at 3 p.m. Wine has been added to the drink list this year.
The dunk tank, hosted by Sacred Hearts School, will feature “special guests” on Saturday.
Jester Fun Entertainment will host a magic show in the Bingo tent on Saturday afternoon, complete with glitter tattoos and full face painting. Soggy Prairie will take the entertainment stage Saturday afternoon, followed by local guitarist and Sacred Hearts parishioner Mark Gonwa. Bingo for kids and adults will take place from 6-10 p.m. Saturday evening.
Gina & the GLDS, a local band made up of Sacred Heart School parents, round out Saturday night with classic hits.
On Sunday, accordionist and Sacred Hearts parishioner John Krempasky will perform from 12-2 p.m. The Soul Crusaders will provide music for the Sunday 11 a.m. mass and take the festival grounds to close out the festival from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
The Sunday meal, offered via take-out or sit-down in the church’s Gathering Room from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will be provided by Buck & Honey’s Sun Prairie location for the first time.
“We’re trying to stay local, and the name may attract more diners and carryout. Of course, we kept the pie,” said Powers.
Meals will be sold for $12 and feature turkey and meatloaf, garlic mashed potatoes, a vegetable, and a roll.
More attendees raise more money and create more community, not just between parishioners, but as part of the Sun Prairie community too, said Powers. And proceeds from the festival fund parish ministries and charities all year long.
Want to try your luck? The festival has raffle tickets for sale, $5 each or 6 for $25, with a grand prize drawing of $10,000 and many other prizes.
One hundred raffle tickets will be sold, at $25 each, to win a trip to Galena, Ill., complete with gas cards, restaurant dollars, and a hotel stay.
“The value for the raffles is amazing,” said Powers.
Children’s raffle tickets, always a popular chance to win toys for children, grandchildren, or even charity donations at Christmastime, will be priced at only $1 apiece. St. Anne’s prize raffle tickets are also for sale.
Lastly, the “Mystery Box” tickets have become “the not-so-Mystery-Box tickets,” said Powers, because people are more excited to purchase them if they have a hint of the outcome. This year’s theme for the boxes is “Wisconsin Supper Club” and “On Wisconsin.”
Come with an empty belly and the kiddos in tow, and you’ll be sure to create some early-fall memories.
For a complete schedule of fall festival events, visit the Sacred Hearts Church homepage at www.sacredhearts.org and click on “Sacred Hearts Fall Festival”, contact Powers at the Parish Center at 608-837-7381, or stop by the weekend of the festival and talk to the host station.
