Royle Printing will expand by adding onto its existing facility on Success Way in Sun Prairie. The 60,000 sq. ft. addition, expected to be completed September 2019, will complement the existing print production facilities.
Royle’s headquarters, located at 745 S. Bird St. in Sun Prairie, consists of 240,000 sq. ft. of production and administrative space. In 2017, the company expanded their footprint through building a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse facility at the new location in Sun Prairie.
“Royle continues our commitment to print,” remarked Royle President and CEO Chris Carpenter. “The new space will play an important role as we add equipment and capacity to meet the needs of our growing client base.”
Additional equipment to the Royle Printing facilities by Fall 2019 includes a Kolbus Perfect binder, SIM offline inkjet mailer, Inkjet controller for Polybagger, Multifeeder tipping machine, Domino Bit Jet inkjet printer, inline soft folder and tabbing system.
Royle employs 261 employees at its two facilities.
Royle Printing is an independently owned and managed printing company specializing in high quality graphic and distribution services that has served the needs of publishers, catalogers and corporate partners for 70 years. From the company’s beginning as a newspaper publisher, Royle builds on its current role of providing print and digital solutions to customers with integrity and ingenuity. For more information about Royle Printing visit royle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.