Sun Prairie residents will have a lot to decide when they head to the polls on April 7. And the Sun Prairie Media Center is offering extensive programming to help residents make those decisions.
Thanks largely to candidate forums hosted by Chris Mertes and Don Hooser of the public-affairs program “Talk of the Town,” KSUN, sunprairiemediacenter.com, and the new Sun Prairie Media Center app will soon be loaded with shows specifically produced to assist voters in making informed choices during the upcoming spring election.
“Talk of the Town” will tape three candidate forums at the Sun Prairie Media Center in the upcoming weeks:
• On Feb. 21, District 4 incumbent Mary Polenske and challenge David Virgell will be featured;
• On March 6, District 3 incumbent Maureen Crombie and challenger Hugh Cha will record their forum, and;
• On March 13, District 2 incumbent Theresa Stevens and challenger Brent Eisberner will tape their forum.
After recording, the forums will be featured on-demand at sunprairiemediacenter.com, on the Sun Prairie Media Center app, and through the Media Center’s Roku and Apple TV channels.
The forums will also air on KSUN, which is available on channel 983 on Charter Spectrum and channels 13 and 1013 on TDS. Please check sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun-schedule for the upcoming schedule or consult the Cable Access TV listings in each issue of the Sun Prairie Star.
The focus on candidate programming is a source of pride for the Sun Prairie Media Center, according to SPMC Director Jeff Robbins.
“Our main mission is to provide programming that informs the citizens of Sun Prairie,” said Robbins. “At no time is that mission more significant than when our viewers our facing important decisions at the polls. And we are very lucky to have volunteers, particularly Don Hooser and Chris Mertes, willing to produce that programming, as well as candidates willing to participate.”
The Sun Prairie Media Center app is now available to download for free from either the App Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.