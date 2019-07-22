FILE - In this May 8, 2019, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis responds to a question about a shooting at a charter school during a news conference in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Colorado Republicans who were trounced in the November 2018 elections are using the recall process to try to reclaim seats and some political power. Gov. Polis, who defeated his opponent by 11 percentage points, is one target.