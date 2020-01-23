48th Assembly District Rep. Melissa Sargent of Madison on Jan. 21 announced her candidacy for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District -- the same day incumbent Mark Miller announced he will not seek reelection.
“Over the past seven years, it has been my honor to represent and serve the people of the 48th Assembly District, as well as serving Dane County as a County Supervisor for two terms," Sargent said in a prepared statement.
"When I first ran for office, I could have never imagined the successes and the challenges faced," Sargent added. "Above all, my tenure in the Wisconsin State Assembly has given me the unparalleled opportunity to build relationships within our community, and to collaborate with my neighbors to make our state a better place.
"Together, we have fought to make our community safer and stronger, to lift up working families across Wisconsin, and to ensure that our government is working for the many, instead of the few," Sargent said.
Sargent said as a mother of four boys, she will fight for Wisconsin families, and is committed to continuing to work to come together to find innovative long-term solutions that better Wisconsin.
"I am confident that my experience and passion will bring a positive impact to the communities of the 16th Senate District, as I continue in this mission," Sargent said in her prepared statement.
Sargent said Wisconsin needs progressive and pragmatic leaders who are accountable to the people of the state.
"I am proud to announce my candidacy as a Democrat running for the 16th Senate District," Sargent said in her statement, "where I vow to continue fighting for policies that work for all Wisconsinites and move our state forward.”
Born and raised in Dane County, Sargent served on the Dane County Board prior to being elected to represent the 48th Assembly District. Before serving on the county board, Sargent owned a small business and worked in the private sector. Concern for the greater community and a vision for a better Wisconsin brought her to public service and community activism. A mother of four boys, Sargent lives on Madison’s north side.
