Wisconsin's recently revised aquatic invasive species (AIS) management plan is now final and available for use by the public after receiving approvals from the National Aquatic Nuisance Species Task Force. Wisconsin last completed an AIS management plan in 2002.
"In the last 17 years since the approval of the original plan, we have new species that we are concerned about, new pathways of invasion in Wisconsin and new tools to help us manage the undesirable impacts of aquatic invasive species," said DNR AIS Program Coordinator Bob Wakeman. "The new plan incorporates these approaches and concerns into our management plan so that we will be using the most effective methods possible to manage aquatic invasive species."
Wisconsin's AIS management plan serves multiple purposes, including maintaining Wisconsin's eligibility for funding and directing the AIS efforts of the DNR and partner groups. The new plan also introduces an invasion pathway management approach that will help Wisconsin systematically limit how invasive species move into and throughout Wisconsin.
"This plan represents a progression of AIS management in Wisconsin, one where we move from establishing an AIS management program, to one where we are growing and refining our existing program to reduce invasion risk and impacts further," Wakeman said.
The revised plan is the result of years of work by a core team led by the DNR, the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension, UW Sea Grant, and nongovernmental organizations that have a role in AIS management.
"All of our partners contributed a great deal to the development of our new plan," said UW Extension and UW Sea Grant AIS Outreach Specialist Tim Campbell, a lead author of the plan. "We hope that this collaborative approach will lead to everyone in Wisconsin playing a significant role in preventing the spread of and managing the impacts of AIS."
The plan can be accessed by visiting the DNR website to and searching for "Aquatic invasive species efforts" page. Printed copies are available upon request by emailing DNRAISinfo@wisconsin.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.