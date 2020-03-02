Sun Prairie police arrested a 40-year-old Fitchburg woman Feb. 27 in conjunction with a drug arrest of a 38-year-old Sun Prairie man and a search warrant executed at a South Bird Street home in cooperation with the Dane County Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce (DCNET).
Madison Police Public Information Officer Joel Despain said an armed drug dealer was taken into custody outside of a High Crossing Boulevard hotel at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, Feb. 27.
Danny D. Turner, age 38, of Sun Prairie, fought with police and punched one arresting officer. Despain said Turner has been the subject of an ongoing DCNET heroin and cocaine peddling investigation.
Turner had a handgun in his waistband, and was in possession of cocaine at the time of his apprehension, according to Despain.
After Turner was in custody, a search warrant was served on a Sun Prairie residence where he has been saying in the 400 block of South Bird Street.
Two hotel rooms and two vehicles were also searched, Despain said.
Upon completion of the investigation, Turner was arrested for battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, delivery of heroin – one count, and delivery of cocaine – four counts.
During the course of conducting the search, Sun Prairie Police also arrested Cammie Tracy of Fitchburg on a warrant and transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed, according to Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Despain said Sun Prairie Police, and the Tactical Response Team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office worked with DCNET on the case.
