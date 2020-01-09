The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will conduct a public hearing on the Sun Prairie Stronger plan for the Bristol-Main intersection and surrounding properties as part of its Tuesday, Jan. 14 meeting agenda.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said the city-initiated request is for the city council to adopt the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan, a redevelopment plan for the Main-Bristol Street area, as a component of the 2019–39 Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan.
The commission meeting will be held in the second floor Council Chambers of the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main Street and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Other agenda items scheduled to be discussed at the meeting include a proposal from Habitat Humanity and a proposal from FC Land for more apartment development, as well as a request from the Park 151 Business Park to add more land to the park.
Habitat proposal
The commission is scheduled to consider a request by Habitiat for Humanity of Dane County for approval of a Preliminary Plat of the Town Hall Road Development.
The plat creates 118 single-family lots and seven outlots located on approximately 47.2 acres of land located at the northwest corner of Town Hall Road and East Main Street/Highway 19, according to Semmann.
FC Land apartment request
The commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by FC Land, LLC for approval of a Planned Development District General Development Plan (GDP) to allow a two building, 160-unit multi-family residential development with underground parking. The proposed development, if given final approval, will be located at 2965 Hoepker Road, near Cabela’s.
Park 151 West?
The commission will consider a request by Park 151, LLC for approval of a Preliminary and Final Plat of Park 151 West.
The proposal will redivide approximately 60 acres of land located along Innovation Way and west of Reiner Road to create four light industrial/office lots and two outlots.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
