The City of Sun Prairie Clerk’s Office has some exciting announcements regarding 2020 elections. Beginning in 2020, the city’s polling locations will double, going from four to eight. All Sun Prairie registered voters are being mailed a postcard notifying them of their polling location.
District 1 — Wards 2, 3 -- The Colonial Club, 301 Blankenheim Lane.
District 1 — Wards 1, 4, 5 -- The Faith Place Church, 211 E Linnerud Drive.
District 2 — Wards 6, 7, 23, 27 -- Heartland Church, 800 Wilburn Rd.
District 2 — Wards 8, 9 -- United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
District 3 — Wards 10, 11, 12 -- Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive.
District 3 — Wards 13, 14, 20-22, 24-26 -- Living Water Church, 3075 Prospect Dr
District 4 — Wards 15, 18, 19 -- Westside Community Service Building, 2598 W Main St.
District 4 Wards 16, 17 -- Focus Church, 411 N Thompson Rd.
Absentee Voting Information
In-person absentee voting at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St., and the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, will be available starting Jan. 27, 2020.
In addition to voting, you can also verify your voter registration status. Hours for each location include:
City Hall (Municipal Building)
January 27-31, 2020: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
February 3-7: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
February 8: 8 a.m. – noon.
February 10-13: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
February 14: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 15: 8 a.m. – noon (no Voter Registration, only Absentee Voting on this date).
Sun Prairie Public Library
January 27-30, 2020: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
January 31: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 3-6: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
February 7: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 8: 9:30 a.m. – noon
February 10-13: 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
February 14: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
February 15: 9:30 a.m. – noon (no Voter Registration, only Absentee Voting on this date).
Who can request an absentee ballot? Any qualified elector who registers to vote. (A qualified elector is a United States citizen, 18 years of age or older, who has resided in the district in which he or she intends to vote for at least 10 days.)
In addition to In-person absentee voting, how else can you request an absentee ballot?
• Online at myvote.wi.gov;
• Email to Voting@cityofsunprairie.com; or
• Mail-in requests to the City Clerk, 300 E. Main St., Sun Prairie WI 53590.
Photo ID must accompany all absentee requests. Commonly used Photo ID documents are:
• State of WI driver license or ID card;
• Wisconsin Department of Transportation driver’s license or ID card receipt;
• Military ID card; or
• US Passport.
Find Your Voter Information online at myvote.wi.gov. MyVote Wisconsin (https://myvote.wi.gov) is a website specifically designed for voters. MyVote Wisconsin provides all Wisconsin residents – registered and non-registered electors – with information regarding the date of their next election, polling location, what will appear on their ballot, voter registration, absentee voting, the ward and districts in which they live, who holds office in their area, and how to contact their municipal clerk.
In addition, military voters and permanent overseas voters may use MyVote Wisconsin to request and receive an absentee ballot online.
For more information about the spring elections, call the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office at 608-837-2511 or go to the clerk’s portion of the City of Sun Prairie website at https://cityofsunprairie.com/228/Clerks-Office .
