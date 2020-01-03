The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Communities of Dane County recently announced two new Med Drop locations in downtown Madison.
Boxes are now available in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, located at 115 W. Doty Street and on the 6th floor of the City-County Building in the jail visitation lobby.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said Med Drop boxes are a safe way to dispose of leftover and expired medications and over-the-counter medicines. In recent years, unintentional poisonings killed more Dane County residents than automobile crashes. Misuse or abuse of prescription, over-the-counter or illicit drugs are the major cause.
Leftover medications kept in homes can unintentionally get in the wrong hands, and the result could be fatal, according to Schaffer.
Medicines collected at Med Drop locations are incinerated and disposed of in the most environmentally safe method currently available. Improperly disposing of medications can eventually contaminate area rivers, lakes and streams.
For a complete list of Med Drop locations, go to https://safercommunity.net/meddrop/
