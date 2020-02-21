Alders on Feb. 18 approved details for free childcare at city meetings, moving forward with the service that 74 percent survey takers said they weren’t interested in.
Starting May 1, childcare will be available at Committee of the Whole, City Council, Finance Committee, Plan Commission and Sun Prairie Utilities Commission meetings. Childcare will be available at other city meetings with a 48-hour notice.
Committee members, city staff, city alders, and the public can use the free service to care for children, 6 months to 13 years old.
The $5,546 pilot program will end on Aug. 31 and data will be reviewed to see if it met city goals.
Alders who support the program say it will encourage Sun Prairie residents to participate in local government, by running for office, serve on committees and attend city meetings.
But preliminary data shows the majority won’t use the service, according to a January city survey, that received 40 responses. City officials wanted to gauge interest in the program and which meetings the service would be offered.
The survey, sent out to elected officials, city staff, and committee members, found that 74 percent wouldn’t use the service, 18 percent said they would use it occasionally, and 8 percent said they would use it frequently.
The same group was asked about perceived usage of the service by others. Thirty-six percent that there wouldn’t be regular usage, 34 percent were unsure of the usage, and 30 percent said there would be regular usage.
It’s the city’s first attempt to provide childcare at the city meetings.
The initiative was introduced by District 2 Alder Teresa Stevens and District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey, who were inspired by other programs across the country.
The cities of Ithaca, New York; Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; and Hillsboro, Oregon, are among some municipalities that launched government meeting childcare service in 2019.
The initiative was approved in the 2020 City of Sun Prairie budget, downsized after it received pushback from residents. The original one-year $23,012 program proposal was cut back to $7,000 for a six-month program.
Childcare will be provided in the community room at city hall, the Sun Prairie Public Library, and Sun Prairie Utilities training room, during meetings time. Staff will be hired by the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department and be paid a two-hour minimum.
SPPRF Director Kristin Grissom said if no children show up for the service, staff could be assigned other duties or office tasks during paid time.
The operational childcare service plan was approved 6-2 by the Committee of the Whole on Feb. 18. Alders Steve Stocker (District 1) and Mary Polenske (District 4) voted against the plan.
The city plans to launch a marketing campaign this spring to notify residents about the free service.
