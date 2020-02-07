Nearly 1,000 senior veterans who collectively made America safe while serving their country will have the chance to shine as individuals in the 2020 National Veterans Golden Age Games.
Several local veterans, Veterans Administration staff and public officials will kick-off the 20-week countdown to the 2020 Games with a special preview event on Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Athletic Club (PAC), 1010 N. Bird St.
The games were brought to Madison by the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Administration Hospital and Madison Area Sports Commission and will be held from June 22-27.
Media will have the opportunity to see several veteran participants demonstrate Golden Age Games events at the kick-off. Tuesday’s event at Prairie Athletic Club will also feature Veterans Administration Hospital Director, John Rohrer; Dane County Executive Joe Parisi; Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison; and, six special veteran athletes:
Doug Houk – Army Sergeant who will compete in horseshoes, bowling, golf and will also serve as a volunteer during the games. Doug is an employee of the Veterans Canteen Service at the Madison VA.
John Sato – Army Specialist who will compete in bowling and air rifle/pistol. John is a part-time volunteer at the Madison VA hospital and is very excited to engage with the games.
Mike Boldon – Marine and Army Veteran who retired as a Command Chief Master Sergeant and will compete in all field events, air rifle/pistol and cycling. Mike is a Golden Age Games and Senior Games Athlete from the Tomah VA who formerly placed first in shot put at the Senior Games
Dan Greene – Marine Staff Sergeant who will compete in cycling and track and field. Dan is a competitive skater who is working to overcome the effects of a stroke.
Casey Chamberlain – Army Reserves Lieutenant Colonel who will participate in field, basketball, pickleball, cycling and air rifle/pistol. Casey participated in her first Golden Age Games last year.
Jean Bormett – Hospital Corpsman who will compete in track and field, cycling and basketball. Jean is an employee of the Madison VA and is hoping to use the Golden Age Games to promote fitness in other athletes.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games are open to all U.S. military Veterans ages 55 and older who are eligible for VA health care.
The national, multi-sport competition promotes healthy and active lifestyles for Veterans and currently features 18 medaled events, including: air rifle, air pistol, badminton, basketball, blind disc golf, boccia, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, powerwalk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track and field.
The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital serves more than 130,000 Veterans living in 15 counties in south-central Wisconsin and four counties in northwestern Illinois.
The Madison Area Sports Commission (MASC) is the greater Madison area’s official sports marketing organization. The Sun Prairie Tourism Commission is a member of the MASC.
Launched by the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau in 2010, MASC is charged with elevating the recognition and awareness of the impact of sports tourism on the regional economy while serving the unique needs of the sports tourism business.
For more information about the organization, visit madisonsports.org.
