MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is preparing to face his two challengers in a debate for the first time.
Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are scheduled to appear at a debate at the Foley and Lardner law firm’s Madison offices over the noon hour Tuesday.
The three candidates are headed toward a February primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April general election.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser. Karofsky is a Dane County judge. Fallone is a Marquette University law professor.
Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan but Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone and Republicans are rallying behind Kelly. His performance could serve as a harbinger of Republicans’ chances statewide in November 2020.
