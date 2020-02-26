Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Feb. 26 visited The Richard Dilley Tax Center to highlight the free tax preparation help now available through the UW Extension financial education program.
The site exists as a place for Dane County residents to clear up any confusion they may have as they prepare to file their taxes and electronically file their tax returns for free.
This free tax help service is a function of Dane County’s UW Extension office, made possible in part by county government. It specifically seeks to serve low-income individuals and families, seniors, and/or people with disabilities. It is located at 2206 S. Park St. in Madison, at the far right entrance of the Villager Shopping Center.
“Tax season can be a confusing time for residents who have questions about the tax process or have experienced changes that could affect their return,” said Parisi. “The Richard Dilley Tax Center is here to help. Making sure people file for all the credits available to them can mean a few thousand extra dollars in their pockets. Volunteers will guide residents through the process and make sure they don’t miss out on a potential refund.”
During the 2019 tax year, 3,154 people had their taxes prepared free of charge through the Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center, yielding more than $4 million in refunds to taxpayers, $1.5 million of which was in earned income credit.
The program utilized 74 volunteers in the roles of greeters and tax preparers.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center encourages residents to file as soon as possible to prevent identity theft and fraudulent returns. Even if a resident is not required to file a return, tax credits may still be available to them—including the Wisconsin Homestead Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. The only major change to tax preparation this year is that there is no longer a tax penalty for not having health insurance.
The Dane County UW Extension Financial Education Center has been involved in the free tax preparation initiative since 2005 and is a primary partner for the free tax service. Other partners include the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, City of Madison, IRS, and Covering Wisconsin. Additional asset building services include financial education on budget, credit and savings, and assistance with questions regarding health insurance and resources for health insurance enrollment.
Community partners from Operation Fresh Start, United Way 2-1-1, LIFT Dane, Second Harvest, Reach Dane, Public Health, Work Smart Network, ADRC, Fair Housing and Fair Share are periodically at the tax site to offer services as residents wait to speak to a volunteer.
The Richard Dilley Tax Center walk-in site is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 12:00pm until 6:00pm and Saturdays from 9:00am until 3:00pm through April 15. For more information about tax filing at the site or to volunteer, call 608-283-1261.
