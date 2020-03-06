District 1 Alder Emily Lindsey announced Friday, March 6 that she is resigning her Sun Prairie City Council seat effective the end of the March 17 council meeting.
“I have received a job promotion and it demands more of my time. Unfortunately, I will not able to continue my city council service," Lindsey said in a statement.
"I have been very lucky to serve the First District. In my time on the council we have accomplished much for the city: paid family leave for city employees, public transportation, offered translation at polling places, assisted in bringing the Boys and Girls Club to Sun Prairie, and committed to funding a public library expansion," Lindsey added.
"None of these are small tasks. They combine to be significant advances in making Sun Prairie an even better place to live for everyone," Lindsey said. "I sincerely hope that the person chosen to take this alder seat is someone who seeks to inspire our youth, particularly our youth of color and young girls.”
Lindsey was first elected in April 2016 after winning both the primary and general elections. She was re-elected after running undefeated in April 2019.
