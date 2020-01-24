A Wendy’s franchiser is being fined $157,114 for violating child labor laws at its restaurants across the country, including the Sun Prairie location.
U.S. Department of Labor investigators found that Louisville, Kentucky based-franchise, Manna Inc. allowed 14-15-year-old employees to work outside of legally approved hours and more hours than allowed by law.
Manna Inc. was incorporated by former Milwaukee Bucks player Junior Bridgeman in 1999, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.
Investigators reported that 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights and worked more than 3 hours on a school day, or more than 8 hours on non-school days.
Child labor law violations were found at the Sun Prairie Wendy’s at 743 W. Main St. and at Wendy’s Madison restaurant locations on Stoughton Road, South Gammon Road, and E. Washington Avenue.
Manna Inc., owns 99 Wendy’s and Fazoli’s in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils said.
She advised employers to review child labor employment requirements and contact the U.S. Department of Labor for compliance assistance.
