Sun Prairie Area School District officials are investigating an incident where a male Sun Prairie student wore blackface during the Saturday, Nov. 23 Sun Prairie-Madison Memorial girls basketball game.
An email to parents from the SPASD on Monday detailed the incident.
The email said at the game, a Sun Prairie student posted a picture on social media while wearing blackface.
"The student did not have face paint on when entering the game as a spectator," the email reads. "At some point during the game, the student applied black face paint to his entire face. Peers intervened, and he removed the face paint. The student would not have been allowed to enter the event while wearing blackface. Had district personnel been notified or observed this, they would have acted immediately."
SPASD policy prohibits anything deemed to be disruptive, distracting, provocative, provoking, and/or intimidating that has a detrimental effect on the safe and educational atmosphere in the school environment.
"This includes identity-obstructive masks, full face paint, or any materials to be worn over the face during the school day or at school events," the email reads.
"This behavior is not aligned to our district mission and vision of supporting every child, every day. There is no excuse for it," the email also reads.
School administration is conducting a full investigation, and is addressing the situation.
"In our work to inspire and prepare every child, we know that race matters," the email reads. "Regardless of the intent of the behavior, images of blackface evoke reminders of a racist and painful history for African Americans. The students who immediately recognized the impact of this act directly modeled the courage to address situations that invite racism, depict racism, or contain racist connotations. This incident highlights the importance of our ongoing work to be able to have courageous conversations about race within our schools and our community at large."
SPASD staff have been briefed and shared resources to support their work with students, according to the email. All staff are available to support students as needed throughout the day.
