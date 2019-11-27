The City of Sun Prairie has a new police chief.
The Sun Prairie Police Commission on Nov. 26 announced the hiring of Michael Steffes as Sun Prairie’s Chief of Police. The commission approved the appointment of Steffes during a special meeting of the Police Commission on Nov. 26, 2019.
Steffes has 25 years of law enforcement experience with Beaver Dam, Rhinelander, and Shorewood Hills Police Departments, along with his current experience as Deputy Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He is also a national instructor in Leadership in Police Organizations for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and has instructed throughout the United States and Canada.
After Chief Pat Anhalt’s retirement in April, the commission put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) and engaged GovHR USA Consultants to assist with the Chief of Police recruitment process.
As part of the process, the commission conducted public input meetings in July with community stakeholders, law enforcement partners, and department staff. The goal of the process was to assist the commission in identifying the key characteristics, skills, and traits of an ideal candidate; as well as identifying some of the local community issues the new chief will face.
The informal discussions helped in preparing a recruitment brochure and set the foundation for identifying outstanding candidates that fit our community's needs.
The city initially received 19 applications in August; however, the Commission instructed GovHR USA to continue its outreach to qualified candidates, including women and minorities. The final number of applicants submitting resumes for the Sun Prairie Chief of Police position was 27, but there were no female applicants and none of the current police command staff applied.
The commission expanded GovHR USA’s initial qualified pool from six to 13, including four minority candidates. After background checking and screening by GovHR USA, the commission chose six candidates, including two minority candidates, for initial interviews.
Two final candidates were identified and the commission held a Meet & Greet on Friday, Nov. 22. Police department personnel, Mayor Paul Esser, Sun Prairie City Council members, City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer, several department managers and community stakeholders who were invited to participate back in July, were invited to this event.
The commission conducted final interviews with the two finalist candidates on Saturday Nov. 23.
Chief Steffes will start employment on Dec. 30, 2019.
“I am humbled and honored to become the Chief of Police in a community where I have resided in the last three years with my family and truly value the welcoming atmosphere, sense of community, and support for public safety that I have seen in Sun Prairie," Steffes said in a statement released through the City of Sun Prairie. "Having had the opportunity to work with the department members, I have been impressed with their dedication, compassion, and professionalism and I am excited to join their team.”
The Sun Prairie Police Commission thanked the community for its involvement in the process and "looks forward to having Chief Steffes lead the Police Department with honesty, integrity and a willingness to engage community members in making Sun Prairie an open and inviting community," the commission said in a statement.
