Sun Prairie police announced at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9 they have apprehended an overnight shooting suspect.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki said on Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the Sun Prairie Police Department received a call of a reported shooting in apartment 311 of the 300 building of the Element on Main apartment complex.
Officers located a 23-year-old male with a handgun gunshot wound to his left upper arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The 23-year-old male was able to identify the shooter as his 16-year-old younger brother, according to Konopacki, but was not willing to provide a further statement to police.
With the help of the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s department, the 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Fond Du Lac County. The juvenile male suspect was then subsequently transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center and is tentatively being charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety.
"This is an active investigation and more details will be made available when they are able to be released, however this was clearly a targeted incident and not a random act," Konopacki said.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department's Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or the SPPD Tip Line anonymously at 608-837-6300.
