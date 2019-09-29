Sun Prairie School Board members had calendars on their minds as they approved both their work schedule calendar for the upcoming year and the 2020-21 Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) calendar during a regular Monday, Sept. 23 meeting held in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building.
The board approved the 2020-21 district calendar without any changes, but did discuss its work plan.
A memo to the board from SPASD Director of Human Resources Chris Sadler pointed out that in general, there must be at least 437 hours of direct instruction in kindergarten, at least 1,050 hours of direct instruction in grades 1 — 6, and 1,137 hours of direct instruction for grades 7-12. In the memo, Sadler said the district’s Workforce Excellence Team began working on the 2020-21 district calendar last September.
The differences between the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 calendars, according to Sadler, include the following:
• Two full day Professional Development Days (non-student days) in the 2020-21 school year (Oct. 9 and Feb. 26). “The October 9th release day will also include our school year only support staff which will allow them to complete training connected to our DPI Safety Grant as well as other training connected to our district and school strategic goals,” Sadler wrote in the memo.
• 176 Student Contact Days (8 minutes will be added to each day to still keep the three built in snow days, yet account for the added no student contact professional development days) in 2020-21 school year as in comparison to 178 in 2019-20.
• Three pre-planning days in comparison to 4 in 2019-20.
• No “Optional Professional Development Day” prior to Thanksgiving, because the opportunity was not used at a high level.
Sadler said in the memo that the optional professional development day has been moved to the last Friday in October which coincides with many state conferences, opening possibilities of professional development for specialized fields without having the need to take time away from the classroom.
• Eight minutes will be added to the school day to account for the two Full Day Professional Development days without class being held.
The similarities in the two calendars include:
• Predetermined make up days have been established if/when the SPASD extends past the three built in cancellation days, as was the case during the 2018-19 school year.
• Spring Break is scheduled during the fourth week of March.
Sadler also said the benefits of the change to providing two full day Professional Development Days without students are that they allow for the opportunity for 4K-12th grade professional educator collaboration, and they allow for secondary schools to provide dedicated time for data summits to dig deeper into their academic and social/emotional student outcomes. Sadler explained that “data summits” are high level data analysis of academic and social/emotional outcomes the staff participates in as a whole.
The SPASD may also realize some budget savings as a result of the newly approved calendar. According to Sadler’s analysis, the reduction of two student contact days will decrease transportation costs, and efforts to decrease professional development during the instructional day will decrease substitute costs.
Board members approved the calendar (check out a PDF of the proposed calendar with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) without discussion.
Board work plan OK’d
As part of the Sun Prairie School Board’s governance culture policy GC 6 relating to its Annual Work Plan, the board is required to follow an annual plan that includes “continuing monitoring and review of all policies, community connections, and activities to improve board performance.” Under governance culture policy GC 4, Officers’ Roles, the Board Vice President is responsible for developing the Annual Work Plan.
Board Vice President Tom Weber explained that he developed the work plan, which describes specific areas the board will address during the calendar year. A memo to the board states Weber developed the Annual Work Plan in the spring. Due to revisions regarding the timing of monitoring reports brought forth by administration and subsequent approval of those requests by the board at its Sept. 9, 2019 meeting, the Annual Work Plan required revision.
The changes include no scheduled monitoring reports in May and June which works well with end of year scorecard closeout work for sites and departments. OE 10, Learning Environment/Discipline and OE 11, Instructional Program will be monitored in July, when year-end data will be available after the close of the school year, according to the memo.
Weber called the plan “a living document,” but added, “most of the things quite frankly we can count on.”
Board member Carol Albright suggested adding the selection of student board representatives to the board’s annual work plan. She said adding it to the board’s work plan will ensure the timing of the two student board representatives won’t get past the board. Weber said he would add it to the work plan.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder thanked Weber, Superintendent Brad Saron and other district staffers who helped put together the plan. “This is a major initiative for us,” he added.
Saron echoed those remarks. He said he attended a recent superintendent’s conference where four separate school districts approached him about Sun Prairie’s governance model.
Board, council to meet September 30
The Sun Prairie School Board and the Sun Prairie City Council are scheduled to meet beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at Meadow View Elementary School, located at 200 N. Grand Ave.
Topics of discussion are scheduled to include the joint city-SPASD employee health clinic, community schools and the planning for Ashley Field as as part of the Sun Prairie Stronger planning for the Bristol-Main intersection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.