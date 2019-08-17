Continental Mapping has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest growing companies for the second year in a row. In an announcement Wednesday, Inc. magazine released the Inc. 5000, a list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.
Continental Mapping, a leading provider of geospatial solutions, placed 4,076th on the 2019 list, and 2,517th on the 2018 list.
Continental Mapping provides innovative solutions across its dynamic mapping and surveying offerings, including aerial and street level imagery, photogrammetry, satellite mapping, mobile lidar, and a complete host of surveying capabilities. The company is a geospatial vendor of choice for many private and public organizations and holds multiple federal prime contracts and state master contracts.
In June 2019, Continental Mapping moved their headquarters to a new facility in Sun Prairie on the QBE Campus on the city’s west side.
“I am very excited to know that Continental Mapping will be staying here in Sun Prairie for the long term. Since they got their start right here in Sun Prairie, they are a tremendous business startup story for our community. I have been an adamant supporter of our staff working with both Continental Mapping and QBE to make sure they have every opportunity to be successful here in Sun Prairie,” remarked Mayor Paul Esser.
“As Continental Mapping continues to grow and expand to clients all over the country, we are proud to keep their headquarters right here in our backyard,” Esser added. “Their relocation to the QBE campus keeps them in Sun Prairie, and gives them room to grow. It is a win for all parties involved, and I want to express my gratitude to both Continental Mapping and QBE for making this happen.”
With US-based operations, Continental Mapping have mapped on all seven continents and more than 180 countries.
“To be included on the list for the second straight year is indicative of the dedication of our team to stay innovative and execute at a high level,” said Dave hart, Chief Executive Officer of Continental Mapping. “It’s a credit to our whole staff in our headquarters, at our satellite offices, and our crews in the field. We aim to continue this trend into the future.”
