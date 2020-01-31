Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) is working with The National Theatre for Children (NTC) to educate and inspire students and their families in Sun Prairie. Professional actors from the NTC visited the local elementary schools to perform “Showdown at Conservation Canyon,” sparking conversations in classrooms on electrical safety and conservation.
The program focused on: How energy and electricity are made, the uses of energy, ways in which energy is wasted and how to conserve energy and electricity,
“We look forward to partnering with NTC and the local schools every year to provide this opportunity to students in the area,” said Rick Wicklund, Utility Manager. “It is great to give back to the community in a way that helps students understand how they can make a difference in energy conservation.”
The live program revolves around Sheriff Carrie Gooper, who learns that the residents of Dodge Ball City have been wasting energy. With the help of student volunteers, as well as colorful characters like notorious outlaw Ron of the Cons, Carrie sets off to learn about energy and electricity and restore peace to Dodge Ball City.
In addition to a live performance, the program includes digital games and activities that align with the important concepts outlined in the show. Sun Prairie Utilities is sponsoring the program, making the performance and materials a cost-free supplement to lessons in science, literacy and the arts.
“Live theatre is a great way to educate,” said NTC president and founder Ward Eames. “The show goes beyond reading or other more passive methods of engaging kids. The children get to watch a story unfold right before their very eyes, with the two actors playing all sorts of characters. We don’t lose the kids’ attention for a minute, because they get to respond and interact with the show. It really sticks with them.”
NTC is a premium provider of educational programming with operations in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand. NTC works directly between schools and clients to promote beneficial behaviors and life skills to students in grades K-12 on a local, regional and national level. To learn more, visit www.ntccorporate.com.
To learn more about Sun Prairie Utilities, visit https://www.sunprairieutilities.com/ .
