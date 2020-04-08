William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital is a Madison-based 131-bed facility that provides health care for about 42,000 Veterans who live in a 13,600 square mile primary service area comprising 15 counties in south central Wisconsin and four in northwestern Illinois. The Veterans Administration hospital also operates an annex primary care clinic in Madison and community-based outpatient clinics in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Janesville, and in Rockford and Freeport, Ill.