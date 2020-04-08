William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). With social distancing guidelines in place, the Veterans Administration (VA) is advising veterans about ways to access care from home.
“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said John Rohrer, Director, Madison VA. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.” To help address veterans’ most-urgent needs first, the Madison VA asks that veterans use online tools for routine or non-urgent questions, including:
Telephone or video appointments – Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up phone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov.
Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
Prescription refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.
Text message reminders – Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. The application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.
Secure messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them non-urgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.
Whole health – If you are interested in Whole Health phone-based options, call 608-284-6360 ext. 12537.
Also, check out this VA link for mobile and online resources you participate in at home: www.va.gov/WHOLEHEALTH/veteran-resources/MobileApps-OnlineTools.asp. For more about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.
Find more information for veterans at https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/
For more information about the Coronavirus, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For more information about the Madison VA Hospital, visit www.madison.va.gov or www.facebook.com/MadisonVAHospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.