Travel Leaders, independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group, Inc., has announced that they have acquired The Travel Gallery of West Allis. Owner, Lisa Blaguski, and long-time employee, Lisa Burkhart, will join the Travel Leaders team, effective immediately.
“Like many industries, travel agencies are experiencing growth through consolidation to strengthen their position with travel suppliers and leverage increased sales volume,” said Lynn Clark, co-owner of Travel Leaders. “By acquiring The Travel Gallery we obtain two formidable travel advisors and add $2 million in gross travel sales, bringing our new total to $14 million.”
The Travel Gallery was founded in 1989 and specialized in leisure and corporate travel. By joining the team at Journeys Travel Group – a franchisee of Travel Leaders Network, the largest network of leisure travel agencies in North America – they can now offer exclusive travel products and special amenities to their clients.
“We are thrilled to be growing our company and meeting the increased demand from our leisure and corporate travel clients,” said Clark. “We are experiencing continued growth as all generations of consumers turn to us to help them make the best travel decisions that meet their expectations and budget, while saving them time and the aggravation of purchasing travel online.”
Travel Leaders of Delafield, Menomonee Falls, Oconomowoc and Sun Prairie are independently owned and operated by Journeys Travel Group, Inc. Since 1976, the company has assisted travelers with their vacation, business and group travel needs.
