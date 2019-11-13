Four people were transported to area hospitals for smoke inhalation in connection with a Nov. 12 fire on Chandler Lane.
Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Bill Sullivan said Sun Prairie Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire in a multi-family residential building in the 900 block of Chandler Lane in the City of Sun Prairie.
Initial reports indicated that someone was still inside the building. Two first responding Sun Prairie Police Officers entered the fire unit to assist the two occupants in evacuating the building.
Sullivan said the two occupants and the two police officers were transported to area hospitals by Sun Prairie EMS paramedics for smoke inhalation treatment.
Sun Prairie Fire crews initiated a fire attack in the basement and quickly extinguished the fire.
Sullivan said secondary arriving units searched the unit, removed four pets and gave them to family members. Firefighters used a fan to methodically remove smoke from the unit, and isolated the gas and electric.
Crews checked for smoke and carbon monoxide in the adjoining units, Sullivan said, and needed to ventilate an adjacent unit to remove carbon monoxide before residents could return.
Sullivan said WE Energies assisted with restarted the unit furnaces, and that assistance was also provided by Windsor/DeForest EMS with the City of Madison Fire Department handling a medical incident at the same time.
The four-unit building did not have fire sprinklers, according to Sullivan, but did have working smoke alarms that activated after the occupants discovered the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.