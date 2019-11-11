Monday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day set aside in the United States to honor veterans of the Armed Forces.
To that end, we remember and pay tribute to local men and women who have served the country during peace and war, from World War I through the present day. The “We Shall Not Forget” feature section inside today’s edition is a collection of stories from dozens of these local veterans, as they recount their experiences – good and bad – in the military.
As young men and women, some spent months or years in Europe or the South Pacific, while others served much of their time closer to home at Truax Field.
Originally known as Armistice Day, Nov. 11 was a day of celebration to mark the end of fighting during World War I, which concluded at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.
To all veterans who served this nation, we extend a heartfelt thank you for your service.
We shall not forget.
