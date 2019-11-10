Sun Prairie Police Department officers on Nov. 10 arrested a Sun Prairie male for his 10th offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
Sgt. Ray Thomson of the SPPD said at around 6:45 a.m., the SPPD received a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and Bird Street. Officers made contact with the vehicle at this location. Jason Pollock was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
Thomson said Pollock, age 41 of Sun Prairie, was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - 10th Offense. Pollock was booked into the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI charge, operating after revocation, and a probation and parole hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.