Hundreds of dollars in gift cards, barrels of food, boxes of toys, and countless household items were donated by employees of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and TDS Telecom.
Earlier this month, all the donations were sorted, packed, and delivered to non-profit organizations—just in time to brighten the holidays for those in need.
In addition, TDS invited employees to vote for their favorite charity. The top two vote-getters were: Badger Honor Flight and the Dane County Humane Society. Each one will receive a donation of $5,000 from TDS.
“Year after year, watching the joy it brings employees to deliver wrapped gifts to people in need continues to inspire me,” said Andrew Petersen, Senior VP of Corporate Affairs and Communications at TDS. “It’s extremely moving to see the generosity of our employees.”
Employees brought in in food, toys, pet items, and household objects and filled the bins throughout TDS offices in Dane and Green counties to support area non-profit organizations, including:
Toys for Tots, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Independent Living, Wildlife in Need Center, Porchlight, Second Harvest Foodbank, Green Cares Food Pantry (Monroe, Wis.) and Giving Plate (Bend, Ore.).
Employees also spent time ringing bells for the Salvation Army and volunteered for local organizations—all in an effort to make the holidays brighter for those in need.
“Giving back is such a huge part of our company’s culture,” said Petersen. “People that work here do amazing work in supporting their communities not just during the holidays, but all year long.”
TDS Telecom provides internet and cable TV service to the City of Sun Prairie.
