The Board of Directors for Sun Prairie Ice, Inc. recently announced the hiring of Jeff Holman as the new Arena Manager for the Sun Prairie Ice Arena, which is located at 838 Grove St., next to Sun Prairie High School.
A Michigan native and Army veteran, Holman comes to Sun Prairie with many different management experiences and certifications in both the Army and ice arena realms.
Holman will begin his duties as Arena Manager in early August.
“We are very excited to welcome Jeff to both our arena and community,” remarked Dave Batterman, on behalf of the Sun Prairie ICE Board of Directors.
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Ice Arena online at https://www.sunprairieice.com/
