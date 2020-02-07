Applications are currently being accepted for Dane County’s Youth Governance Program (YGP) – a program that provides area high school students with real-life experience working as a member of a county committee.
For the 2020-21 school year there are up to twelve spots available for youth to participate. The program allows youth to serve on a county committee while developing life skills and youth-adult partnerships.
The program began in 2012, and since its inception approximately 90 Dane County students have participated in the program, which is facilitated by the UW-Madison Extension Dane County office.
“It is becoming increasingly more important for youth to engage in government – specifically local government” noted County Board Chair Analiese Eicher (District 3). “The county provides a wide variety of services that impact every resident – including youth. Understanding how the various departments and processes work lays a great foundation for the young adults of Dane County."
Students are paired with a Dane County Board member and serve on either a committee of the county board or on a board or commission, such as the Food Council or the Park Commission. Youth members have a non-binding advisory vote but are given the same opportunities for committee participation and involvement as elected County Supervisors.
The application requirements include:
• Dane County residents currently in grades 9-11 (who will be in grades 10-12 in fall of 2020)
• Ability to commit 6-8 hours per month for YGP responsibilities, including attending two to three weeknight meetings each month. Regular attendance is essential.
• Most meetings start between 5:15 and 6:00pm, and last approximately 1½ hrs.
• Due to the time frame, involvement in sports or multiple extra-curricular activities may conflict with ability to commit to YGP.
• Strong interest in community engagement
• High level of maturity
• Good communication and self-expression skills (or willing to develop them)
• Responsible, dependable, and self-motivated
• Positive attitude
• Interest in developing skills in leadership, professionalism, and working with adults
• Transportation to/from committee meetings in Madison (bus passes are available)
Find info on meeting locations at bit.ly/YGPcmte. For more details about the Youth Governance Program visit: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/youthgovernanceprogram/
Applications are due no later than March 6, 2020, the application form can be found here: https://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/youthgovernanceprogram/files/2020/01/2020-YGP-Application.pdf
The 37-member, nonpartisan Dane County Board of Supervisors represents the needs and welfare of all residents of Dane County, Wisconsin, and sets policy for County operations in the areas of human needs, infrastructure, criminal justice, the environment and County finance. The county board meets twice monthly at 7 p.m. in Room 201 of the City-County Building.
