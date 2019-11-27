Crews saved a family pet in a Nov. 27 fire in the Town of Burke that resulted in $10,000 to $15,000 worth of damage, according to the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
Capt. Michael Seltzner of the SPFD said On Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. fiirefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 5000 block of Larry Lane.
First arriving officers initially reported nothing showing from the exterior but heavy smoke conditions inside the home. Crews quickly deployed a hose line and entered the structure, Seltzner said, and once they located the kitchen they found numerous items smoldering on the stove and adjacent countertops but no active fire.
Seltzner said fire crews removed the stove, cabinets and other burnt items and extinguished the smoldering materials using a water extinguisher.
Additional staff searched the structure for the family’s dog and were successfully able to reunite it with the family.
The structure was then ventilated to remove the smoke and the power was disconnect to the building. Assistance was provided by the Truax FD, Madison FD / EMS, Marshall FD, SPEMS, Dane County Sheriffs Office and MGE.
No injuries were reported but the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family that was displaced.
Seltzner said fire damage was contained to the kitchen but smoke damage was spread
throughout the entire home. Seltzner said an estimated amount of smoke and fire damage is $10,000-$15,000.
