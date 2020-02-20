In 2019 there were 63,500 acres of snap beans harvested in Wisconsin with a total production of 6.22 million hundredweight (cwt), according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Fresh market production accounted for 342,300 cwt and had a value of $13.1 million, according to NASS.
Production of snap beans for processing totaled 294,037 tons and was valued at $29.1 million.
Wisconsin maintained its number one ranking in production of processing snap beans with 38 percent of the nation’s production. That allowed Wisconsin to finish ahead of New York and Oregon.
U.S. snap bean production totaled 16.6 million cwt.
NASS also found sweet corn production in Wisconsin for 2019 totaled 8.65 million cwt from 49,400 harvested acres. Fresh market production totaled 354,400 cwt and was valued at $7.66 million.
Processing production accounted for 411,070 tons and had a value of $25.8 million. Wisconsin remained in third place for processing sweet corn production in 2019, behind the states of Washington and Minnesota, but ahead of California (ranking fourth) and Oregon (fifth).
U.S. sweet corn production totaled 63 million cwt, according to NASS.
Wisconsin farmers produced 1.09 million cwt of green peas in 2019. There were 26,500 harvested acres. Fresh market production totaled 1,100 cwt for a total value of $309,000. The 54,271 tons of processing green pea production had a value of $11.0 million. Pea production in the U.S. totaled 5.04 million cwt.
Wisconsin farmers produced 1.60 million cwt of carrots in 2019 from 3,300 harvested acres with a total value of production of $6.98 million. U.S. carrot production totaled 49.8 million cwt. There were 5,000 acres of cabbage harvested in Wisconsin in 2019 with a total value of production of $15.6 million.
