As the 2010s end and a new decade begins, Sun Prairie finds itself continuing to grow with the assistance of fascinating personalities facing unique challenges.
Here are the final 10 of the Sun Prairie Star’s 20 to Watch for 2020:
Bill Connors — The District 2 Alder and City Council President recently floated the idea of exploring new aldermanic districts as part of the 2020 reapportionment discussions required by local governmental bodies.
During a recent appearance on the KSUN public affairs TV show “Talk of the Town,” Connors suggested the amount of growth the city has experienced may warrant the possible expansion of the number of aldermanic districts in the City of Sun Prairie.
Connors was also non-committal about whether or not he will seek reelection as council president. Connors will also be up for reelection in 2021, which will give constituents another reason to pay attention to him this year.
The possible addition of aldermanic districts, as well as whether or not he will seek reelection as council president, makes Connors one to watch in 2020.
Kris Ganske — Star readers recall that Ganske was among those who publicly took on the Sun Prairie School Board in order to get the board to do something about pervasive reports of bullying in Sun Prairie Area School District public schools.
Ganske asked for the board to address bullying, and brought with her students who told very personal stories about how they had been bullied — sometimes physically and many times emotionally. The bullying occurs at all levels of the district.
Ganske was appointed to the district’s behemoth anti-bullying collaborative, a group that is expected to make a recommendation just in time for April’s spring general election. She will certainly not be afraid to tell anyone whether or not she believes the group’s recommendations or actions will make any difference to the existing climate in Sun Prairie’s public schools.
Tami Fleming — The Shelter from The Storm Ministries Executive Director recently addressed a shortfall of funding by saying that donations had more than covered the shortfall.
SFTSM provides a facility for single mothers and their children at a Sun Prairie shelter until the mothers can get back on their feet financially and begin to live on their own.
But during a December taping of “Talk of the Town,” both Fleming and SFTSM board member Cynthia Whiteaker revealed the City of Sun Prairie has never provided any city funding to the 501 c (3) organization.
As the organization approaches its annual “Hearts for the Homeless” fundraiser during Valentine’s Day weekend, expect Fleming and SFTSM to engage in a higher profile during 2020, which will make Fleming one to watch in 2020.
Neil Stechschulte — The city Economic Development Director always thinks outside the box. As an example, the expansion of Continental Mapping to the QBE campus on the city’s far west side may not have happened if Stechschulte didn’t know about QBE’s available space and Continental Mapping’s need for more square footage.
That occurred as a result of contact with local businesses, and if Sun Prairie is to retain businesses, Stechschulte will have to increase his profile in the city — which means he’ll be out there more.
Stechschulte himself has joked that a lot of business gets done in local watering holes like Eddie’s Alehouse, Tipsy Cow, The Nitty Gritty, Full Mile Brewing Company, Buck & Honey’s and Monk’s — to name a few.
Although that is a lot of watering holes for him to be in, if anybody can do it, Stechschulte can. That means he’ll be one to watch in 2020.
Joanna Cervantes — The Sunshine Place Executive Director will be highly visible in 2020 as Sunshine Place completes its anticipated expansion project.
That’s on top of her already busy schedule trying to manage Sunshine Supper, Sunshine Place and associated projects that include The Bed Lady (who provides mattresses so kids don’t have to sleep on the floor), The Spirit of Giving, the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, Stuff the Bus, CARDS Closet and social service agencies that use Sunshine Place and Sunshine Supper facilities.
As Sun Prairie expands, so will its need. Cervantes has given a face to the need that Sunshine Place is helping to fill, but as the need expands, so will the need for donations to help support Sunshine Place. That means Cervantes will be more visible than ever, seeking more donations — which means she’ll be one to watch in 2020.
Michael Johnson — The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County will be more visible than ever as the grand opening of the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club in Sun Prairie opens on Jan. 15.
The new facility at 232 Windsor St. has many naming rights opportunities that remain available to the public, including some of the larger spaces, after school and daycare classrooms, entries and more.
Johnson has led tours of the facility for Sun Prairie leaders (his most recent one occurred just before Thanksgiving) and the audience that included Mayor Paul Esser, alders, Sun Prairie Area Schools Superintendent Brad Saron and more listened closely as Johnson talked about working closely with local civic organizations, volunteers and governments that include the city and school district.
But funds still need to be raised to help pay for renovations at the new facility, so Johnson will be highly visible at fundraisers, private tours for business and civic groups, and even seeing the center in action. Because of that, we think he’ll be one to watch in 2020.
Chad Fedler — The Shoppes at Prairie Lakes developer has his work cut out for him trying to maintain a fresh shopping district at the same time Goldleaf Development — which he owns with his father, Ron — is planning to develop more apartments near the site of the former Burke salt shed behind Cabela’s in Prairie Lakes.
But Chad Fedler is facing a challenge from another nearby shopping district. The Pumpkin Patch Retail Center is being developed on the current Schneider/Thompson property near the intersection of West Main and Thompson Road that will include a new Meijer store less than a mile from nearby tenants that include Target and Costco. Both Target and Costco — and nearby retailers Woodman’s and Aldi — have significant portions of their sales in food.
Although he tried unsuccessfully to point out that competition from Meijer may not be good for those tenants, Fedler is continuing to attract new retailers, with TJ Maxx/Home Goods, Five Below, Jersey Mike’s, Mattress Firm and Mod Pizza locating there within the past year. Prairie Lakes Dental also moved to a new location in Prairie Lakes, opening up another office space overlooking Prairie Lakes.
Fedler will continue to be highly visible, perhaps even announcing another multi-tenant building at Prairie Lakes in 2020, which makes him one to watch in 2020.
Rick Wicklund — The Sun Prairie Utilities Manager has proposed moving the utility’s headquarters facility from its existing location at 125 W. Main St. to a new location elsewhere in Sun Prairie.
That opens up the space for development as part of the Bristol-Main redevelopment area, and increases the likelihood that the city may be able to attract a Class A office tenant or mixed use building to the area that will include a renovated Ashley Field beginning in late August when Sun Prairie High School begins playing lacrosse, soccer and football games there.
Wicklund will be the point person for any potential facility move, which means he’ll be in close contact with city elected officials — which makes him one to watch in 2020.
Bob Power — Got an extra $50,000? Expect the Colonial Club Executive Director to be asking that question a lot as the organization works to make up for an unexpected funding cut from the United Way of Dane County.
The $50,000 cut will impact the club’s supportive home care and senior case management services.
Power will more than likely be working with the City of Sun Prairie to see what assistance the city may be able to provide — which will mean he’ll be highly visible and one to watch in 2020.
Michael Steffes — The new Sun Prairie Police Chief was sworn in on Dec. 30, and expects to hit the ground running. He’s already introduced himself to Sun Prairie alders, and participated in the Sun Prairie Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event in December.
Steffes has 25 years of law enforcement experience with Beaver Dam, Rhinelander, and Shorewood Hills Police Departments, along with his current experience as Deputy Administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. He is also a national instructor in Leadership in Police Organizations for the International Association of Chiefs of Police and has instructed throughout the United States and Canada.
Sun Prairie’s growing diversity will mean Steffes will need to be highly visible with a wide variety of groups and civic organizations.
If he’s half as visible as his predecessor, Pat Anhalt, Steffes will be in front of — and join — a lot of groups, which means he’ll be one to watch in 2020.
Our readers know that certainly each year is unpredictable in Sun Prairie.
And, as a new decade begins, it will more than likely produce even more notable (and maybe even famous) Sun Prairians to watch as the calendar turns to the year 2021 and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.