Winter parking regulations went into effect Dec. 1 for the City of Sun Prairie, and there are two types of parking regulations in the city that motorists need to be aware of — snow routes and snow emergencies.
Snow Routes
There is no parking on snow routes from midnight to 7 a.m. beginning Dec. 1 and ending March 31.
Snow routes are marked with red and white signs and the full list of city snow routes can be found on the official city website.
Snow routes are the first streets to be plowed following a snow event and are used by emergency vehicles. To effectively clear these streets, they must be free of parked vehicles.
City snow routes include:
Bird Street, in its entirety within the city limits;
Blankenheim Lane from Chase Boulevard, northerly to Hanley Drive
Blue Heron Boulevard in its entirety;
North Bristol Street, from Windsor Street northerly to the city limits;
South Bristol Street, from Main Street southerly to Linnerud Drive;
Broadway Drive from Wyoming Avenue to Stonehaven Drive;
Chase Boulevard from Dewey Street, easterly to Blankenheim Drive;
Clara Street from Columbus Street, easterly to North Musket Ridge;
Clarmar Drive from West Main Street, Southerly to Percheron Trail;
Columbus Street, from Main Street northeasterly to corporate limits;
Crystal Lane from Emerald Terrace, easterly to North Walker Way;
Davison Drive from Highway 19, south to Emerald Terrace;
Dewey Street from East Main Street, northerly to Chase Boulevard;
Eddington Drive, in its entirety;
Emerald Terrace from Davison Drive, west to Crystal Lane;
Grove Street, from East Main Street southerly to the Corporate Limits;
Hanley Drive from Blankenheim Drive, easterly to Woodview Drive;
Harvard Drive from Major Way, easterly to South Bird Street;
Hawthorn Drive from Grove Street to Whitetail;
Klubertanz Drive from Summit Avenue, easterly to Columbus Street;
Linnerud Drive from Market Street westerly to O’Keeffe Avenue;
Main Street in its entirety;
Major Way from Sunfield Street, northerly to Harvard Drive;
Market Street, from Park Street northerly to East Main Street;
North Musket Ridge Drive from Laura Street to East Main Street;
North Walker Way from Crystal Lane, southerly to West Main Street;
O’Keeffe Avenue, from West Main Street to White Oak Drive;
O’Keeffe Avenue, from Reiner Road westerly to its terminus;
Park Street, from Grove Street westerly to Market Street;
Pilgrim Trail in its entirety;
South Musket Ridge Drive from East Main Street to Sweet Grass Drive;
Highway 19, from the eastern city limits westerly to the west city limits;
Steven Street, from Vandenburg Street to Edgemore Drive;
Stonehaven Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street and from Broadway Drive to Highway C;
Summit Avenue from Bird Street east to West Klubertanz Drive;
Sunfield Street from O’Keeffe Avenue, east to Major Way;
Thomas Drive from Blankenheim Lane, easterly to Pilgrim Trail;
Thompson Road from West Main Street North to its terminus;
Tower Drive from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street;
Triumph Drive in its entirety;
Vandenburg Street from Steven Street, easterly to North Bird Street;
North Westmount Drive in its entirety;
Wilburn Road, from North Bristol Street east to Columbus Street;
Woodview Drive, from Hanley Drive northerly to its terminus;
Wyoming Avenue, from Broadway Drive west to Thompson Road.
Snow Emergency
Snow emergencies are called generally when three or more inches of snow fall. There is no parking allowed on any city street when a snow emergency is in effect.
Snow emergencies are called into local media outlets (including the Sun Prairie Star) as well as distributed using Nixle alerts and the city website www.cityofsunprairie.com.
Cars parked in violation may be ticketed or towed. Violations may result in a $50 fine for the vehicle owner.
Alternate Side Parking
Alternate side parking is in effect from Nov. 15 to March 31 on Wyoming Avenue.
Individuals seeking more information about winter parking or snow emergencies should call the Sun Prairie Public Works Department at 608-837-3050 weekdays during regular business hours.
