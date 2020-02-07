On Monday, February 10, seven new deputies will be sworn-in with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Dane County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Elise Schaffer said the ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. in the Jury Assembly Room of the Dane County Courthouse. The new deputies are:
• Tory Boyce, age 26 of Fitchurg;
• Matthew Fischer, age 25 of Madison;
• Adam Meece-Heiden, age 24 of Sun Prairie;
• Agron Mucolli, age 38 of Sun Prairie;
• Noah Reisinger, age 22 of Cottage Grove;
• Brandon Swinbank, age 27 of Edgerton; and
• Scott Zahn, age 23 of Madison.
Schaffer said deputies will receive training through the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Jail and Law Enforcement Academies, as well as on the job training. Their first assignment will be in the Dane County Jail, where they will serve a two-year probationary period.
The positions became available due to retirements and vacancies that occurred in the past year. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office continually recruits for deputy and civilian positions to fill vacancies as they occur.
Applications can be found online at www.teamdane.com; women and minorities are encouraged to apply.
