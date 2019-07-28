More than 500 of the fittest athletes in the world will make their way back to Madison next week when the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games return to the Alliant Energy Center Aug. 1-4.
This year, CrossFit has put an emphasis on the global appeal of the games, with 118 countries represented, including traditional powerhouses like the United States, Canada, Australia and Iceland, as well as newer CrossFit nations like Egypt, Panama, Japan and Papua New Guinea.
The 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games will build on the massive success of the 2018 Games. More than 80,000 people attended the 2018 Games to witness the incredible strength, stamina and determination of the competitors. Last year, CrossFit Games athletes participated in more traditional CrossFit events, which included workouts with movements like muscle-ups, front squats, deadlifts and burpees, as well as several unique events: a swim-paddle-run, obstacle course run and a marathon row.
This year, the Madison area can expect a more global feel to the Games, from both competitors and spectators.
“CrossFit has over 15,000 gyms worldwide, more than half outside the US. The spirit of the changes has been to bring a field that is more representative of our global footprint and also create new opportunities for international fans, athletes, event organizers, sponsors and media companies to step into the spotlight,” according to Justin Bergh, General Manager, CrossFit Games.
Several businesses in the greater Madison area and beyond are welcoming the influx of global visitors by participating in an “Adopt a Country” pilot program.
The sponsoring businesses will be the official home for athletes and spectators from their adopted countries, offering specials to the visitors and giving locals the chance to experience the world without leaving Dane County.
For a full list of participating businesses, visit visitmadison.com/crossfit/things-to-do/adopt-a-country .
Local residents will have the chance to enjoy the Games by participating in fitness-centered fun with the Ragnar Sunset Relay on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Participants will compete in groups of two or four and run relay style on a 2.4 mile course at the Alliant Energy Center campus.
The event is free to all ticketed spectators of the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, but registration is required.
As always, the CrossFit Games will recognize those in the community that put their lives on the line on a daily basis.
Thursday, Aug. 1 will be Military and First Responder Appreciation Day at the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games.
All active, reserve or retired military and first responders with a valid ID will receive free Festival admission.
Single-day and weeklong CrossFit Games Festival tickets are currently on sale.
Tickets start as low as $35 and can be purchased at games.crossfit.com. Children 12 and under will receive free Festival admission.
Festival tickets include access to daily events and activities, and individual and team events held outside of the Coliseum (large screens across campus will show all of the action inside the Coliseum).
Spectators can also enjoy a vendor pavilion, a 20,000 sq. ft. beer garden, a collection of Madison’s best food trucks, live demonstrations from CrossFit experts and plenty of spectator workout space.
For more information on the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games, go to games.crossfit.com.
A detailed schedule of the CrossFit competition will be released at a later date.
CrossFit Inc. is the developer and provider of the CrossFit Fitness Program and a recognized worldwide leader in functional fitness. Founded by Greg Glassman and built on the foundations of constantly varied, high-intensity functional movements, education and collaborative competition, CrossFit-brand workouts develop strength and fitness while cultivating community and camaraderie in each of the more than 15,000 affiliated gyms in CrossFit’s global network. CrossFit Inc. is a leading accredited certificate issuer for physical training professionals worldwide and offers specialty certificate programs in addition to its core curriculum. CrossFit Inc. publishes the CrossFit Journal, promotes physical and cognitive health and fitness through the CrossFit Kids Foundation, and created and operates the CrossFit Games. To learn more, visit CrossFit.com or Facebook.com/CrossFit.
The Madison Area Sports Commission (MASC) is the greater Madison area’s official sports marketing organization launched by the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau in 2010.
For more information about MASC, visit madisonsports.org.
